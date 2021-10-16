Tarigami expresses concern on J&K figuring highest unemployment rate

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has said that the highest unemployment rate of 21.6 percent and a staggering inflation rate of 7.39 percent in Jammu and Kashmir is hugely disturbing and belies the BJP government’s tall claims of “growth and development” in the region post 2019.

Quoting figures from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme and the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), Tarigami said that the unemployment rate of 21.6 percent in J&K is the highest among all states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country. Similarly, the CMIE report states that the inflation rate of 7.39 percent has made the region the costliest place to live in India.

The level of unemployment in J&K can be gauged from the fact that for mere 8575 class-IV posts advertised by the J&K Services Selection Board (SSB) in June 2020, tens of thousands of highly educated unemployed youth applied. These figures expose the claims of the BJP government that J&K witnessed large “growth and development” after the revocation of the former state’s special status under Article 370 in August 2019, the CPI(M) leader said.

The government gives “concocted and fabricated” stories vis-à-vis development, employment and other parameters of growth to mislead the people, he alleged.