The Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi overturned his decision within five hours of dismissing state minister V Senthil Balaji from the cabinet apparently after he faced several backlash from the party opposed to the BJP in the state over his action.

DMK government said the governor had no such power to dismiss the minister, and they will take legal action against him. The governor‘s earlier orders seem to have put the state into a constitutional Crisis.

His second letter referred to the Union Home Minister’s advice that it is ‘prudent’ to take legal opinion on controversial steps. After this, sharp reactions have come out in Tamil Nadu, and the DMK government of the state has strongly condemned it.

In his first letter of more than five pages on Thursday evening, the governor explained why he was sacking Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers, ignoring the state government.

In the letters, the Governor said, “I am aware of the fact that under normal circumstances a Governor acts on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers… However, in this instant matter your advice or more appropriately So your insistence on retaining Thiru V. Senthil Balaji in the cabinet against my advice shows prejudice…”

He said that Senthil Balaji “is facing serious criminal proceedings in several cases of corruption, including taking cash for jobs and money laundering…”

“There are reasonable apprehensions that the continuance of Senthil Balaji as a Minister will obstruct the due process of law and also obstruct the process of justice… Such a situation may ultimately lead to the breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the State… In such circumstances And in exercise of the powers vested in me under Articles 154, 163 and 164 of the Constitution, I hereby dismiss V. Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect…”

Five hours later, shortly before midnight, the governor said in another one-page letter that the decision had been put on hold. He wrote, “I have been advised by the Hon’ble Union Home Minister that it would be prudent to seek the opinion of the Attorney General as well… Accordingly, I am contacting the Attorney-General for his opinion… Meanwhile Minister Thiru V. Senthil Balaji The order of dismissal may be kept in abeyance till further communication…”