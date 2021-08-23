Tamil Nadu to file appeal in SC against NGT’s order on Mekedatu dam

Tamil Nadu will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as it disposed of a case relating to the Mekedatu dam proposed by the Karnataka government across the Cauvery river, said the Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan.

Moving the demand for grants for his department in the assembly on Monday, Duraimurugan said, the NGT, Principal Bench, New Delhi has disposed of the matter without giving an opportunity to Tamil Nadu to file a reply.

He said the Tamil Nadu government has decided to appeal in the Supreme Court against the NGT’s order dated May 17, 2021. A civil appeal would be filed soon.

Duraimurugan said the NGT Southern Zone, based on the media reports about Karnataka starting the Mekedatu dam construction work suo motu took up the issue and ordered to constitute a four-member Committee.

The Committee would look whether Karnataka started construction without getting the necessary clearance and assess the damages, if any, that would be caused to the environment, and submit its Report.

However, based on the review application filed by Karnataka, National NGT, New Delhi disposed of the matter, citing that the matter is before the Supreme Court.

Duraimurugan said the Tamil Nadu government is continuously conveying its strong objections to Karnataka and the Union Government on the proposed new reservoir at Mekedatu across the River Cauvery.