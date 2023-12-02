Tamil Nadu cops search ED office after officer ‘caught red-handed’ while taking bribe

A team of Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officers conducted raid at the Enforcement Directorate sub-zonal office in Madurai after an ED officer named Ankit tiwari was caught “red-handed” while taking bribe. The raids continued throughout the Friday night and expected to continue on Saturday as well.

The raids were conducted after Tiwari was allegedly caught taking bribe worth Rs 20 lakh from a government Doctor in Dindigul in an “already disposed case”.

According to a press release by DAVC Chennai, Ankit Tiwari and some other Ed officials had been threatening a number of people and demanding bribe in exchange for closing their cases in the Enforcement Directorate.

Tiwari had threatened the doctor in a similar manner and demanded Rs 3 crore in bribe to avert legal action in a case that had already been disposed.

He later brought down the demand to 51 lakh and caught by DVAC officials while accepting Rs 20 lakh in first installment.

Tiwari was produced in the court and has been sent to judicial custody till December 15.

As per the DVAC officials, Tiwari allegedly told his victims that he is acting on instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Enforcement Directorate, a central government agency, is yet to respond.

The probe agency has been facing credibility questions after its raid on a number of Opposition leaders. The Opposition has accused the Centre of misusing ED to settle political scores.

Earlier last week, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had also arrested an ED officer for allegedly taking a bribe worth Rs 15 lakh for settling a chit fund scam case.