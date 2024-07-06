Tamil Nadu BSP chief murder: ‘Brutal, abhorrent,’ says Rahul Gandhi; calls for expeditious justice

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he was deeply shocked by the “brutal and abhorrent” killing of Tamil Nadu BSP chief and expressed confidence that the culprits will be brought to justice expeditiously.

“Deeply shocked by the brutal and abhorrent killing of Thiru Armstrong, the Tamil Nadu Chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and followers. Tamil Nadu Congress leaders are in constant touch with the Government of Tamil Nadu, and I am confident that the Government will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice expeditiously,” Gandhi wrote on ‘X’.

Earlier on Friday, K Armstrong, the President of the BSP’s Tamil Nadu unit was brutally murdered by a mob of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur, Chennai.

Following his death, supporters of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Tamil Nadu unit president gathered outside the hospital, where Armstrong’s body was kept, and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

The protesters have demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder, saying they do not trust the DMK-Congress-led Tamil Nadu Government.

The BSP protesters also demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin’s resignation.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati has condemned the “gruesome killing” of her party’s Tamil Nadu unit chief and demanded guilty must be punished.

In a statement on ‘X’, Mayawati said, The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty.”

The BSP supremo said that she will visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday to pay tributes to Armstrong and meet his family members.

“Considering the seriousness of this extremely sad and worrying incident, I am planning to go to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay my tributes to Mr Armstrong and meet his grieving family and console them. I appeal to all to maintain peace and order,” she said in another ‘post’ in Hindi.