Tamil Nadu acid attack victim dies, husband arrested

A day after forty-seven-year-old Revathy, who was attacked with acid by her husband in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Monday, succumbed to her injuries her husband Yesudasan was arrested by the police from Karur.

The victim was attacked with a can of acid at Salem Old Bus Stand where she was waiting to board a bus to her home along with her mother Arrayi.

Both Revathi and Yesudasan, hailing from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu, were staying separately for the past three months due to a family dispute. On Monday morning Revathi had visited the Salem town women police station and submitted a complaint that she no longer wanted to live with her husband.

As she was returning home after filing the complaint, her husband attacked her with a can of acid. In the melee, Revathy’s mother Arrayi suffered burn injuries while trying to prevent the acid attack on her daughter.

The couple has three children. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem district.