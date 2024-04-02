Talks will continue with China to resolve Ladakh stand-off: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India will continue talks with China for peacefully resolving the military stand-off at eastern Ladakh without lowering its guard, and complimented the Indian Army for its response to continuing cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

”While our troops are standing firm on the northern borders, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue as disengagement and de-escalation is the way forward,” he said.

Referring to the situation along the western borders, the defence minister noted that the proxy war by the ”adversary” continues. “I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/police forces and the Army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergized operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability in the region and the same should continue,” he added.

Singh was addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex level biannual event, which was conducted in virtual mode on March 28 and thereafter in physical mode on April 1-2.

During the conference, the Indian Army’s apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders, in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus. In addition, the conference also focused on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of Niche technologies and assessment of impact of the various existing global situations.

Addressing the conference, Mr Singh appreciated the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which has led to a quantum improvement of road communication on both Western and Northern borders..

He reaffirmed the faith of the billion-plus citizens in the Indian Army as one of the most trusted and inspiring organisations in the country. He highlighted the stellar role played by the Army in guarding the country’s borders and fighting terrorism apart from providing assistance to the civil administration in every need of hour.

“The Army is present in every domain from security, HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief), and medical assistance to maintaining the stable internal situation in the country. The role of the Indian Army is very important in nation- building as also in the overall national development,” Singh said.

He also complimented the Indian Army’s approach on the infusion and absorption of cutting edge technology. He emphasized that the present complex world situation affects everyone globally. “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars. Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that armed forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies,” the minister added.