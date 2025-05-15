Take onus of Kancha Gachibowli deforestation: KTR to Revanth

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday called out Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take onus of the deforestation of the 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli after the Supreme Court warned the state government that not restoring the green cover would land top government officials of the state, including the Chief Secretary, in prison. The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Telangana government, pointing out that the deforestation seemed to be “preplanned” while taking advantage of a long weekend.

Rao took to ‘X’ after the apex court’s warning and wrote, “Your (Revanth Reddy) misdeeds have led Telangana government officials under your command to face the Honourable Supreme Court’s stern warning, with the looming threat of going to jail. Attempts to evade accountability will not succeed – justice demands answers. The immediate restoration of Kancha Gachibowli’s forests is non-negotiable, or be prepared for legal repercussions.”

Even before the Supreme Court had stepped in, the BRS leader had opposed the state’s plan to clear out the green cover at 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli for the IT Park, saying it was crucial for West Hyderabad, which has grown into a concrete jungle. The BRS party had extended its support to the students of the Hyderabad Central University who had fought the might of the state on this issue. Today, Rao said, the Chief Minister must take responsibility for his decision to destroy the forest cover at Kancha Gachibowli for the IT Park, saying it reeked of corruption.

“The Rs 10,000 crore scam to sell the HCU (Hyderabad Central University) land is a blatant act of corruption and betrayal. Deploying bulldozers on weekends to circumvent oversight and destroy green cover is a clear violation of environmental laws. These reckless actions jeopardise our ecosystem and undermine the rule of law. Kancha Gachibowli’s forests must be protected, and it is high time you took responsibility for the whole mess,” said Rao.