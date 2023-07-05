Taiwan to establish economic and cultural center in Mumbai

Taiwan will establish a Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Mumbai in order to further deepen exchanges and cooperation with India.

In recent years, cooperation between Taiwan and India has witnessed significant progress in numerous domains, including economics and trade, science and technology, critical supply chains, culture, education, and traditional medicine.

The TECC is the representative office of Taiwan in India, functioning as a de facto embassy in the absence of full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Since the TECC in Chennai was set up in 2012, nearly 60 per cent of all Taiwanese businesses investing and opening factories in India have chosen to develop their operations in southern India. Chennai and its surrounding areas have thus benefited from the investments made by Taiwanese manufacturing industries. The establishment of the TECC in Mumbai is expected to have a similar effect in western India, a TECC spokesperson said.

The TECC in Mumbai will help expand mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities between Taiwan and India. Under Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, it will also promote exchanges and cooperation in science and technology, education, culture, and people-to-people ties between Taiwan and western India.

Furthermore, the TECC in Mumbai will provide visa services, document authentication, and emergency assistance to businesspeople, tourists, and Taiwanese nationals in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The TECC in Mumbai will work in close coordination with the TECC in India and the TECC in Chennai to offer quality services to Taiwanese nationals and overseas compatriots.