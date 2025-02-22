SYL will never become a reality: Punjab CM

Reiterating that the state has no single drop of water to share with any other state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said that Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal will never become a reality and the state government is duty bound to safeguard interests of Punjab.

Interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of dedicating newly constructed SDM complex here today, the Chief Minister said that reiterated that the state has no spare water to share with any other state and there is no question of sharing even a single drop of water with anyone.

He said that Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state and reassessment of availability of water in the state is required as per international norms. Mann said that he has even recently urged the Ravi Beas Tribunal, which is on a visit to the state for site visit of the Ravi water system, to deliver justice to the people of the state by fresh reassessment.

The Chief Minister said that most of the blocks of the state are over exploited and the groundwater situation in the state is very grim. Likewise, he said that as most of the river resources of the state have dried up, so it needs more water to cater to its irrigation needs.

However, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the situation is so grim that Punjab only has scant water, which it is providing to the food growers adding that in such a scenario there is no question of sharing even a drop of water with any other states.

Replying to another query, the Chief Minister while quipping on theatricals by Union Minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Chief Minister said that these rejected leaders will never be accepted by people.

He said that Bittu dreams to occupy the official residence of the Chief Minister with all these tantrums but they are of no use as this is the house of the masses, who elect and send the leaders here, but people will never elect him as they are well aware of their dubious character.

Mann said that the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against scams and extortion adding that law will take its own course in such cases and we will not buckle under any pressure.

The Chief Minister said that the incident of deporting of youth from the USA is an eye-opener for all of us that instead of going abroad in search of green pastures, the youth of the state must work hard here only and achieve success in various fields.

He said that the state government is providing a number of opportunities for youth to excel in various arenas. Citing an example, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that more than 51,000 youth have got government jobs in the state through hard work, dedication and commitment.

The Chief Minister said that there are examples where youth have got two to three jobs in the state during the last one year adding that due to this the trend of reverse migration has started as youth who had earlier settled abroad are now making a beeline to come and join the state government.

He said that recently a couple has returned back from Canada to join government service here and many more such people have got the job here. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that his government is offering the job to youth daily and they should take advantage of this situation and work here.

Replying to a query, the Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is fully with the Punjabis who have been recently deported from the USA. He said that the state government will provide them opportunities for rehabilitation so that they become active partners in socio-economic development of Punjab.

Mann said that the state government has roped in the youth who have successfully set up their ventures, after facing the same sort of hardships and trauma, to motivate the deportees for starting a new life here.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already tightened noose around the illegal agents and cases have been filed against them. He said that the state government is very strict against the illegal travel agents because of whom these innocent Indians had gone illegally to abroad and have now been deported as in the case of the USA.

Mann said that exemplary action will be ensured against such travel agents for duping the common Indians, so that it acts as a deterrent for others.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy against the scourge of drugs adding that the Police officers will be held accountable for major crimes taking place in the areas under their jurisdiction.

He further said that unlawful activities are being dealt with a heavy hand and those involved in this crime should not be spared. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that war against drugs is being transformed into a mass movement and Panchayats are being encouraged for this motive.

The Chief Minister said that the newly constructed SDM office has come up at a cost of Rs 6 crore and this ultra modern building is equipped with several facilities.

Mann said that the previous governments had hardly paid any heed towards such initiatives to serve the people in a better manner adding that such buildings are being constructed while keeping in-view the future needs of people.

Advertisement