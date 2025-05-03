Switzerland, EU leaders call Jaishankar, condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Switzerland and the European Union on Saturday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations in the context of the Pahalgam terror attack.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Swiss Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis and expressed gratitude for expressing support and solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Mr Jaishankar said, “Appreciate the telecon with Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland. Thanked him for his support and solidarity. We agreed on zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Advertisement

The Indian minister also had a telephonic conversation with Vice President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and discussed the recent terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

In a post on X, he said, “Good to speak with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas this evening. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcome, European Union’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.”