Switch over to hybrid mode for hearing, SC tells SIC

The Supreme Court on Monday directed all the state information commissions (SICs) across the country to provide the option of hybrid mode to hear complaints and appeals under the Right to Information Act, 2005 (RTI Act).

Heading a bench also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said access to justice is a part of the fundamental right under Article 21 (Right to life) and a necessary concomitant of the freedom of speech.

“All state and central ministries shall take steps within a period of one month to compile the e-mail addresses of the central and state PIOs which shall be furnished to all the SICs and the CIC. For implementation of this order, the DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) shall convene a meeting of all state and central information commissioners to prepare a timeline to adhere to the above directive. State to provide funds wherever required,” the bench ordered.

Today’s order is in continuation of Justice Chandrachud’s line in this matter, in which he told all the high courts of the country, on October 8, to switch over to hybrid mode as an option. He said it was a necessity and not a matter of choice.

The top court order came on a petition seeking directions for better functioning of SICs. The order came while hearing a plea seeking directions for better functioning of SICs.

The petition said SICs should hear complaints as well as appeals by giving an option of both physical as well as virtual hearing through digital platforms.

The bench disposed of the plea as it ordered all SICs to ensure hybrid hearings and electronic filing of cases are implemented.