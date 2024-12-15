Swiss cottages to welcome foreign tourists at Mahakumbh

A private company is preparing 40 Swiss cottages in the Samudra Kupa pilgrimage area for foreign devotees during the Maha Kumbh.

The daily rent for a single-bed cottage is Rs 25,000, while a double-bed cottage costs Rs 40,000. These cottages will be available from the first bath on January 13 to February 20.

Preparations are in full swing to welcome foreign devotees at Samudra Koop Tirtha Ashram located on the banks of the Ganga in Old Jhusi.

UP Tourism officials said here on Sunday that people from many countries such as Switzerland, Italy, America, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, Russia, France, Turkey, and South Africa are coming here to gain a deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma.

Skilled artisans from Rajasthan, Delhi, and Maharashtra are building the cottages. Such cottages were first built during the 2019 Kumbh. A Pune-based company has been constructing these cottages over a four-bigha area for the past three months. The company has previously built cottages in Ladakh, Tibet, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Officials claim that the Ganga bank is just half a kilometre away from the cottages, which are being constructed on a mound. During the peak of the Mahakumbh, foreign guests will be able to enjoy the fair from the elevated vantage points of the mounds. Devotees will also have direct access to the fair area by descending 115 steps inside the ashram.

The Swiss Cottages are claimed to offer five-star facilities in two categories — single-bed and double-bed. The front part of each cottage will have beds, while the adjacent section will include a bathroom, toilet, and wash basin. Arrangements have also been made for a blower to protect guests from cold winds. These cottages will be ready by January 10.