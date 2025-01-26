Patanjali to organise free yoga, meditation camp at Mahakumbh

As a part of its ongoing commitment to promoting health, spirituality, and cultural heritage, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali will host a free yoga therapy and meditation camp during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The camp will run from January 27 to January 30, 2025, from 5:00 AM to 7:30 AM, and will be held at Shri Gurukarshini Kumbh Mela Camp, located at Salori, Sector-9, Gangeshwar Marg.

The event will take place under the presence of Swami Sharananand Maharaj of Karshi Ashram. This camp aims to help devotees rejuvenate their physical and spiritual well-being while experiencing the divine atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh.

Patanjali has extended an open invitation to individuals seeking to enhance their health and mental peace through ancient yoga techniques and meditation.

This initiative aligns with Patanjali’s vision of preserving India’s cultural and spiritual traditions while encouraging self-discipline and unity in line with the tenets of Sanatan Dharma.

Meanwhile, on the ocassion of India’s 76th Republic Day, Patanjali has urged people to take a pledge to make India a developed and extremely prosperous nation.