Swami Avimukteshwaranand denied entry to Arunachal Pradesh: Calls for dialogue amid Gau Dhwaj Yatra Controversy

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj was recently denied entry into Arunachal Pradesh at Donyi Polo Airport, where he was set to lead his “Gau Dhwaj Yatra,” aimed at promoting cow protection.

The denial followed protests by the Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (APSU), which objected to his message advocating for cow conservation and his stance against cow slaughter, an issue sensitive to the region due to local dietary practices.

In a video statement released after the incident, the spiritual leader expressed his commitment to his cause, saying, “If I enter Arunachal, what will you do? Will you kill me? I am ready to die to protect the cow, whom we call our mother.”

Advertisement

He also emphasised that arresting him would tarnish the reputation of Arunachal Pradesh, which he described as crucial to India’s growing prominence.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand expressed frustration that his visit had been blocked on the grounds that it could incite unrest, despite his insistence that he had never spoken ill of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Instead, he extended an invitation to the state’s students and local population for an open dialogue, emphasising that communication could bridge differences. “I am not your enemy,” he said, urging the youth to focus on education rather than protesting.

The controversy surrounding his visit stems from previous remarks made by the Swami during a press conference in Uttar Pradesh, where he criticised cow slaughter practices.

Upon his arrival in Arunachal, state officials warned that protests and potential vandalism could occur if he were to proceed with his entry. Swami Avimukteshwaranand questioned this reasoning, arguing that as an Indian citizen, he should have the right to travel freely within the country.

Reaffirming his commitment to cow conservation, the Swami stressed the need for peaceful discussions, stating that Arunachal Pradesh and India’s strength lie in unity. Disappointed by the absence of student leaders to facilitate dialogue, he remarked, “I am here, ready to talk, but no one is available.”

Swami Avimukteshwaranand remains hopeful that future interactions with the youth of Arunachal Pradesh can foster understanding, leaving the door open for future discussions.