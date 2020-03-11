Right after Jyotiraditya Scindia moved for Congress to BJP, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan welcomed him to the “BJP family”.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chauhan said, “Swagat hai Maharaj, Saath hai Shivraj“.

Praising the newly inducted leader, he said, “Jyotiraditya Scindia is a young, energetic and innovative mind person. He hails from a culture that has considered politics as a source to serve the nation. In 2018, he worked in Madhya Pradesh with full enthusiasm, but Congress didn’t fulfill the promises that it did with the people of the state.”

He said that today is the day of happiness for BJP as well as for him personally. He recalled Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and said she was the mother of many BJP workers. We all got her love and affection at the party, he added.

“Rajmata had worked incredibly for the betterment of the country specifically, Madhya Pradesh. Today his grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP and I welcome him,” he said.

“If there was anyone in Congress who was popular, it was Maharaj, so we used to say this. Ab Maharaj aur Shivraj ek hain BJP mein (now Maharaj and Shivraj are one in BJP),” Shivraj Singh Chouhan told news agency ANI.

At BJP headquarter today, Scindia joined the BJP and hit out at the Congress for “living in denial”. He thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for welcoming him into the BJP family.

Attacking the Congress leadership in MP, he said, “I was hurt and distressed as I was not able to serve the people in my previous organization.”

“The dream we saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months,” he said.

His induction in BJP was much anticipated after the political furore in the state in the last few months.

Scindia’s exit along with 21 other MLAs has brought a distressful political situation for Congress in Madhya Pradesh.