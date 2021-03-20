The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a notification to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case of the SUV that was found with 20 gelatin sticks and a letter from near Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, will also investigate the death of Thane based businessman Mansukh Hiren who was found dead on March 5.

“The agency has received a notification from to probe the case of death of Hiren. And we will soon register a case,” an NIA officer in Delhi told IANS.

The official said that they are collecting all the documents related to Hiren’s death from the Mumbai Police and ATS.

IANS had reported on March 17 that the case of the death of the Mumbai businessman will be transferred to the anti-terror probe agency.

The body of Hiren was found in a creek in Thane on March 5. Earlier Maharashtra’s ATS was probing Hiren’s death.

On March 3, the NIA had taken over the probe of the explosive-laden SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25. There was also a threat note in the vehicle.

The anti-terror probe agency arrested Mumbai police official Sachin Vaze on March 13. He was sent to NIA custody till March 25.

Earlier on Saturday, the NIA tried to ‘recreate’ the crime scene in which an SUV (Scorpio) with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note was parked around half a kilometre away from Antilia, the home of Mukesh Ambani, said officials.

Arrested Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze who is currently in NIA custody till March 25 was ferried to the spot and tried to play out the crime scene, as it could have happened.

Secured by a large posse of Mumbai Police, the NIA made Vaze ‘walk down the road’ near Antilia from the spot where the SUV was recovered, to check his gait, movement, timings, etc, to tally with the investigations and evidence collected so far in the case.

