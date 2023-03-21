Suspended recruitment process in Himachal to resume in 10 days

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday announced resumption of the recruitment process within 10 days that were canceled due to the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

Addressing media persons on the completion of 100 days of the state government in power, the Chief Minister said that all the recruitments will be done through the Himachal Pradesh State Public Service Commission.

Under this process, initially, two thousand posts will be filled, he added.

The chief minister also announced that no fee would be charged for the re-examination from the candidates, who had applied for the recruitment that was canceled due to the dissolution of the HPSSC and the age criteria would also not apply to such candidates who had applied previously.

He also announced that fresh examinations would be held only for those posts whose papers were leaked.

The results of all the remaining exams that had been conducted will be declared soon, he added.

“The old pension scheme will be restored for all employees and officers in the state from April 1. With this the amount given by the state government to the NPS fund will be stopped,” said the chief minister.

He said that about Rs 9,000 crore has been deposited in the NPS fund by the employees and officers of Himachal Pradesh and the state government has urged the central government to refund this amount.

The chief minister said that as a measure to reduce wasteful expenditure, the state government has abolished the construction wing in the Forest Department and the employees posted in it have been sent to other departments including Public Works.

Terming the relief got from the Supreme Court in the cases of FCA and FRA, as a big achievement of the state government, he said that this will accelerate the development works in the state unprecedentedly.

Claiming of Vyavastha Parivartan (change of system) in the state, he said that arrangements has been made to change the system in some departments and that soon it would be replicated in the remaining departments as well.

He said that the results of this system change will be seen in the next one year.

“Our government will work in transparency, as we have come not to enjoy power, but to change of the system and will take decisions in the interest of the public,” he claimed.

The chief minister said that during this tenure of 100 days, the state government has set a new direction for the state with the help of its employees and officers.

“This direction is the path of bringing about change. The budget of the state for the year 2023-24 shows the direction, even though its results will take time to come,” he said.

This time the budget has been made scheme based, unlike the usual ones, he said, claiming that it has happened for the first time in the history of the state.

The chief minister said that his government is running five flagship programmes to promote tourism, hydro and green state, education, health, and food processing and industries.

The state government has urged the industrialists to come and set up industries in the state and that the government will complete the formalities for them, he said.

“Our government has started work on five out of 10 guarantees in the budget and these are mentioned in the budget,” he said, adding that announcement has been made to make Kangra the tourism capital, and an action plan is being prepared for this.

In this, two heliports will be built at Rakkar and Palampur in Kangra district,” he added.

He said that the state government will play the role of parents for the orphan children and they will ensure that these children get all the facilities that a child gets from a family and parents.

Sukhu said that Chief Minister Garib Kalyan Kosh would be formed and the fees of poor children would be paid from it and for this Rs 200 crore has been kept in the budget.

He said that it would take four years to bring the poor financial condition of the state back on track and Himachal would become the best state in the country in the next 10 years.