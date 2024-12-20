Suspended IAS officer sends notice to Kerala chief secy over non-action on complaint

Suspended IAS officer N Prasanth on Friday sent a legal notice to Kerala Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan for not taking action against his colleague based on his complaint.

This is the first time in Kerala’s history that a subordinate officer sending legal notice to chief secretary for not taking action on his complaint

Prasanth has also sent legal notices to additional chief secretary A Jayathilak, suspended IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan and a Malayalam daily accusing them of forgery and criminal conspiracy against him.

In his legal notice to the chief secretary, sent through advocate Raghul Sudheesh, Prasanth has demanded public apology from her( the chief secretary) for not taking action on his complaint regarding the missing file related to the ‘ Unnathy ‘project.

The notice claimed that the alleged conspiracy was orchestrated by former Industries secretary K Gopalakrishnan and additional chief secretary Jayathilak .The notice alleged that Jayathilak has prepared a one- sided report accusing Prasanth, former CEO of the ‘Unnathi’, Project of not handing over files and forging attendance records.

In the notice ,Prasanth alleged that the documents implicating him in the disappearance of the files related to the ‘Unnathi’ project was fabricated.

Prasanth claimed that the issue was brought before the chief secretary through a complaint last month, but no action was taken.

Legal notice was also sent to a Malayalam daily for publishing news related to the alleged conspiracy. The notice alleged that the publication of this news caused severe damage to his professional and personal reputation. The notice asserts that the files related to the ‘Unnathi’project had been properly handed over to the SC/ ST department with proper receipt.

The notice warns that Prasanth will pursue further legal action if his demands are not met.