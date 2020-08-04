In a major turn of events, the Bihar government has recommended CBI investigation into the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The move comes after Sushant’s father KK Singh spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar earlier today and requested him to order a CBI probe into the actor’s death.

Earlier, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan had written to Nitish Kumar requesting him to order CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Paswan also requested him to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on “misconduct” with Bihar Police officer in Mumbai.

With several twists and turns emerging in the past few days, there has been a growing clamour from political parties as well as some Bollywood personalities to hand over the case to the CBI.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had slammed the demands and asserted that the Mumbai police was capable of probing the actor’s death in June.

The young actor, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Rejecting any foul play, the final post-mortem report had stated that Sushant died of asphyxia as a result of hanging.

Meanwhile, the alleged suicide of the actor reverberated in the monsoon session of the Bihar assembly as well which met in Patna on Monday.

The MLAs of all the parties in one voice demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav also demanded a fair inquiry into the matter.

In another major development, Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been tasked with heading the probe in the matter, has been allegedly forcibly quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hours after he arrived in the city to expedite the investigation.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey tweeted that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined on Sunday even before the IPS officer could initiate his probe.

However, the BMC has claimed that Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport.

“The administration got information of arrival of a Bihar Police officer yesterday. Being a domestic air traveller, he needed to be guided for home quarantine as per state government notification of May 25. A team guided him to apply for exemption in home quarantine period as per government notification, the BMC was quoted as saying by ANI.

Taking strong note of the incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that “whatever happened with IPS officer Vinay Tiwari is not right”.

Expressing his displeasure over the incident, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has claimed that the IPS officer was put under house arrest in Mumbai on the pretext of quarantine.

The whole case has got a new twist after the actor’s father registered a case with the Patna Police last week in connection with the incident even as the Mumbai Police was already investigating the case.

The Bihar Police is probing a separate ”abetment to suicide” case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Mumbai Police made a startling revelation that the late actor had googled his own name and of his former manager Disha Salian — who committed suicide on June 9 — as well as words related to death and mental disorder in his last few hours.

The police said they retrieved this information from his mobile phone and laptop.

Sushant searched for words like “painless death”, “schizophrenia” and “bipolar disorder” on Google, according to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Commissioner Singh revealed these details while interacting with the press on Monday.

“It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner said.

Speaking to reporters, the top cop said that till now, statements of 56 people have been recorded and all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health.

Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty — who has been at the centre of the storm for quite some time now — was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai Police. Her statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times, Commissioner Singh said but refused to comment about her whereabouts.

He informed that the Bihar Police FIR states that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account.

“During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now, no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty’s account has been found; we are still probing,” Param Bir Singh said.

The city’s top cop also said that the Bollywood actor’s family did not complain about any lapse in the investigation being carried by Mumbai Police into his death in June and added that no politician’s name has come up during the investigation.

“There is no evidence against any politician from any party,” he said.

He said Sushant’s father, sister and brother-in-law’s statements were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they hadn’t raised any suspicion and neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation, he added.

However, Sushant’s father has now released a video statement revealing that he had alerted the Mumbai Police on February 25 that his son’s life was in danger.

In a self-made video, Singh said, “On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna.”

After the video statement, the actor’s family also shared screenshots of the WhatsApp messages they sent to the Mumbai Police in February, raising their concerns about the actor’s well-being and claiming that his life might be in danger. In the messages, it was alleged that Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had taken him to a farm, and isolated him from his family.

However, denying the claim, Mumbai Police issued a statement on Monday saying that no written complaint was filed by the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in February this year.

The statement reads: “Regarding Sh Sushant Singh Rajput Accidental Death, case has been registered vide A.D.No 43/2020 u/s 174 CrPC on 14th June, 2020. The matter is being investigated by Bandra Police Station Mumbai.”

“Today, Sh KK Singh, Father of late Sh Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on February 25. It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date.”

“However, one Shri. OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some whatsapp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called Sh OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Mr Singh wanted this to be resolved informally, to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible. – Shahaji Umap, DCP Operations.”

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had attacked the Mumbai Police saying that they were not cooperating with the Bihar Police in the probe related to the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.