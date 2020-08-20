As the Supreme Court on Wednesday closed all options for the Mumbai Police to continue the probe or register a criminal case in future in connection with the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Maharashtra government has hinted at conducting a parallel probe while assuring full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“We welcome the Supreme Court judgement. We shall extend whatever help is needed to the CBI. We will examine the (verdict’s) Para 34 and think about it (parallel probe),” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told media persons late Wednesday evening.

“It is also a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that the Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation under CrPC’s Section 174,” he added, lauding the city police, in his formal reaction on the issue.

Also, in order to avoid any further embarrassment, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner IS Chahal said that if the CBI team comes to Mumbai for only 7 days, they would be exempt from quarantine. However, if the team stays for a period of more than 7 days, then they would have to apply for exemption and the BMC would do whatever necessary, he assured.

As per current indications, the CBI is likely to seek a formal exemption of the prevailing quarantine norms from the BMC as its team prepares to reach Mumbai in a day or so to launch its investigations.

The BMC had faced huge flak when it implemented norms and quarantined Patna’s Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari when he had come here for a probe earlier this month.

In a huge victory for Sushant’s family and fans, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered CBI investigation into the late actor’s alleged suicide case.

The apex court gave its verdict while hearing the row over the complaint filed by Sushant Singh’s father in Bihar against actor Rhea Chakraborty who had asked the court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court, pronouncing its verdict, observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government was competent to request the CBI for probe into the sensational case.

The top court noted that in the present case, the Mumbai Police has attempted to stretch the purview of Section 174 without drawing up any FIR and therefore, as it appears, no investigation pursuant to commission of a cognizable offence is being carried out by the Mumbai Police.

“They are yet to register an FIR. Nor they have made a suitable determination, in terms of Section 175(2) of the CrPC. Therefore, it is pre-emptive and premature to hold that a parallel investigation is being carried out by the Mumbai Police,” observed Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

The court further directed the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in the case, had challenged the Bihar government’s jurisdiction in the matter and sought transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. She had also alleged that the Bihar government’s action was inspired by the upcoming state polls.

KK Singh, Sushant’s 74-year-old father, had lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna last month, nearly 40 days after his son was found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence on June 14.

The Bihar Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), and sent its four police officers to Mumbai for carrying out investigation.

Later, the Bihar government recommended the case for a CBI probe after the late actor’s father gave his nod for the same.