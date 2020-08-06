Amidst twists and turns in the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the four-member Bihar Police team, which was in Mumbai to investigate the matter, returned to Patna on Thursday.

The team will submit its report to Patna’s Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma. The police team arrived at Patna Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Although they refused to speak to the media on the matter, the team said that despite the adverse circumstances they have collected whatever evidence they could lay their hands on in the case.

The Bihar Police team had gone to Mumbai on July 27 after Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh filed a complaint on July 25 at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, against Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

However, Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been tasked with heading the probe in the case, is still in quarantine in Mumbai and is yet to return.

The Bihar Police has claimed the Mumbai Police of “forcibly” quarantining its officer.

Tiwari has been allegedly “forcibly” quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hours after he arrived in the city to expedite the investigation.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has said that Tiwari was forcibly quarantined on Sunday even before the IPS officer could initiate his probe.

However, the BMC has claimed that Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport.

Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. He was received at the airport by his four colleagues, who have been in the city for the past few days trying to make a headway into the probe that has been with the city police for the over 45 days.

At the airport itself, Tiwari had said that the investigation into Sushant’s death was moving in the right direction.

He then went to a guest house in Goregaon with the other four where he had a long chat with them. On Monday, he was to meet DCP Abhishek Trimukhe of Bandra Zone-9. Trimukhe is looking after the case. But, he has been quarantined till August 15.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey earlier today likened the quarantine of the cop to a house arrest and said that the Patna police may approach court after consultation with the advocate general.

“Mumbai Police’s move of quarantining Bihar Police officer is unprofessional. Even, the Supreme Court has given its observation in the matter. Still, there is no positive response from them (Mumbai police). Tiwari has still not been freed,” the DGP was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while stating that “It is in everyone’s interest that the truth should be unraveled,” also pulled up the Maharashtra government for quarantining for 14 days Bihar Police IPS officer Vinay Tiwari.

“It doesn’t send out a good message. He was there to do his job. You must do everything in a professional manner. Protect all evidence,” said Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Posting the matter for further hearing next week, the Supreme Court also sought a status report from Mumbai Police in three days on its probe so far into the actor’s death.

Meanwhile, the Centre has accepted Bihar government’s request recommending CBI enquiry into the alleged suicide of the actor.

The young actor, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Rejecting any foul play, the final post-mortem report had stated that Sushant died of asphyxia as a result of hanging.