Surya Grahan 2025: Rare solar eclipse on March 29 – How to watch from India!

The year’s first solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) is blessing the skies on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The partial solar eclipse will witness the Moon pass between the Earth and the Sun, partially covering the Sun’s disk. Though not a total eclipse, it is still an intriguing phenomenon for sky observers all over the world.

This astronomical phenomenon is not only a sight to behold but also a reminder of the complex cosmic dance among the Earth, Moon, and Sun. It is a great chance for astronomers, scientists, and astronomy enthusiasts to witness and learn about the mechanics of our solar system.

Advertisement

Where will the eclipse be visible?

The partial solar eclipse will be observable in various regions of the world, including:

– North America (including the USA and Canada)

– South America

– Europe (selected regions)

– Greenland and Iceland

– Parts of Northern Asia

Advertisement

Surya Grahan 2025 visibility in India

Unfortunately, India will not witness the eclipse, as the alignment of the celestial bodies will not be visible from the subcontinent.

Depending on the location, some will observe the eclipse in the morning, and others will see it later in the afternoon. Those who are in the right place will get to see a spectacular sight called double sunrise, where the Sun seems to rise twice because of the movement of the eclipse.

#OnThisDay in 1851, the first photograph of a total #solareclipse was made by Herr Berkowski from Königsberg, #Germany. The photograph was a daguerreotype, and had a 24-second exposure. At the next opportunity, at the 1860 eclipse, photographs obtained by W.#photography… pic.twitter.com/iOQXDYDfuL — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) July 28, 2023

Details of the Grahan

– Starts at 2:20 PM IST

– Peaks in various parts of the world at different times

– Closes at 6:16 PM IST

– Duration: 3 hours and 56 minutes

For those who are fortunate enough to be around, what will be a moment of sheer beauty is seeing the Moon gradually engulf a part of the Sun, throwing creepy shadows and changing the daylight.

Significance of the solar eclipse

Solar eclipses have fascinated scientists for centuries. They give us precious clues about the outer atmosphere of the Sun, or the corona, which is normally invisible to the human eye because the Sun is so bright. Although this is a partial eclipse, scientists can still observe its effects on the Earth’s atmosphere, animal habits, and even temperature shifts.

In past eclipses, research has demonstrated that animals respond abnormally to such occurrences—birds fall silent, nighttime animals are on the prowl, and plants shut their leaves as if it were night time.

The eclipse will also provide astronomers with the opportunity to experiment with new equipment and witness how light curves around the Moon, helping us learn about celestial mechanics.

Across history, solar eclipses have been met with myths and superstitions. Solar eclipses were regarded as omens by most ancient civilizations, tending to associate them with ill fortune or warnings from the gods.

Sutak Kaal for India:

One widely held belief in India is that an eclipse initiates Sutak Kaal, an interval which is considered unlucky for undertaking religious rituals, having food, or venturing outdoors. Yet, this will not take effect in India during the March 29 eclipse because it will not occur here. Daily life can proceed normally, though Indians abroad within the regions affected might want to adhere to traditional practice.

More eclipses in 2025

This is only the start of a thrilling year for sky observers! The next total solar eclipse later in 2025 will provide an all-blackout experience in specific regions of the world. On top of that, lunar eclipses and meteor showers will contribute to the astronomical events worth anticipating.