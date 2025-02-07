Surajkund International Crafts Mela in Faridabad begins with grand inaugural ceremony

The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela was inaugurated on Friday with great grandeur in Surajkund, Faridabad. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat graced the occasion as the chief guest and formally inaugurated the event.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Heritage and Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Vipul Goel, Social Justice, Empowerment, Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes Welfare and Antyodaya (SEWA) Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Rajesh Nagar and Minister of State for Sports attended the opening ceremony.

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be organised from February 7 to February 23, showcasing extraordinary art, craftsmanship, and talent from artisans and artists across India and the world.

Meanwhile, speaking on this occasion, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Shekhawat said that India is presently hosting two major events that are drawing global attention — the Maha Kumbh Mela and the Surajkund International Crafts Mela — which showcases India’s unity, culture and artistic heritage.

He emphasised that Surajkund Mela is not just a marketplace for crafts but a significant platform for craftsmen and artisans to showcase their ancient skills. He said that ”under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat that we envision is being realised through this fair.”

Shekhawat said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has transformed in the past decade, transforming its old image of poverty and underdevelopment. With the successful implementation of various welfare schemes at the grassroots level, Prime Minister Modi has brought 25 crore people out of the below poverty line. Today, India is the world’s fastest-growing economy, he added.

He further said that the cultural and creative economy are now formally recognised worldwide as the “Orange Economy.” He said he believed that the Surajkund Mela will help Indian craftsmen find new opportunities in both domestic and international markets. The minister said India’s tourism industry is reaching new heights, with a boost in both domestic and international travel.

The Union Minister said Haryana has an advantage due to its proximity to Delhi, and has the potential to become a hub for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism. He said that the state should explore this opportunity to the fullest.

He also suggested further expanding Surajkund Mela’s reach via digital marketing. Inviting ”YouTubers, photographers, and social media influencers to cover the Mela could significantly enhance its global appeal and provide artisans with new business opportunities,” he said.

The minister said that India will emerge as a developed nation in the next 25 years and urged the younger generation to take pride in contributing to the country’s progress.

Chief Minister Saini said Surajkund and the ongoing International Crafts Mela have become a unique symbol of not just Haryana but the entire nation. The mela exemplifies the ethos of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and provides a platform to showcase Indian crafts and culture to the world.

He extended best wishes to the Haryana Tourism Department, the Union Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministries of Textiles, Culture, and External Affairs, and the Surajkund Mela Authority for successfully organising this grand event.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, the Mela featured one theme state and one partner country. However, for the first time, two states, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have been designated as theme states to give the fair a ‘Crafts Maha Kumbh’ identity.

Additionally, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries have been included as partner nations. These countries include India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, all of which share cultural similarities.

He drew a parallel between the Surajkund Mela and the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, highlighting that while the Maha Kumbh is a spiritual confluence where sages dedicate themselves to the well-being of society, the Surajkund Mela is a confluence of artisans who have dedicated years of effort to mastering their craft.

The Chief Minister said that for 37 years, the Surajkund International Crafts Mela has been an excellent platform for artisans and handloom weavers to showcase their skills. The Mela is a confluence of tradition, heritage, and culture that attracts tourists from across the globe.

He said that the present state government has been promoting handicrafts by organising similar platforms at the district level. Saras Melas are held across districts, allowing artisans and weavers to display their crafts.

At the International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra, a grand Saras Mela is organised every year, attracting craftsmen from all over India. A similar Saras Mela is also hosted at the International Saraswati Mahotsav, said the Chief Minister.

He said that to further boost traditional crafts, the Haryana Government has established the ‘Mati Kala Board’ to support clay artisans. The Shri Vishwakarma Skill Development University provides training in traditional crafts, and self-help groups, women artisans, and craftsmen receive assistance through initiatives like ‘Swapan Aajeevika Mart’ at the state, district, and sub-division levels, said Saini.

The Chief Minister urged artisans to incorporate modern technology to enhance their craftsmanship. He said that technology has enabled artisans from remote areas to sell their products worldwide through online platforms. He encouraged craftsmen to adopt modern design techniques in handicrafts as well.

Saini emphasized that civilizations thrive on cultural exchange and cooperation, and increasing global participation in such events is crucial. He expressed confidence that international artists and tourists would carry back fond memories of Haryana’s hospitality, and it would inspire them to visit Haryana again.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Heritage and Tourism Minister, Dr Arvind Sharma stated that Prime Minister Modi has always emphasised national unity and the promotion of arts and culture. The Surajkund Mela is a brilliant example of unity in diversity and aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a culturally rich and united India, said the Minister.

He commended the efforts of the tourism department’s officers and staff for successfully organizing the Mela. He said that since its inception in 1987, the Surajkund Mela has grown exponentially in popularity, especially after 2014. Today, it is the world’s largest crafts fair, attracting artisans from both India and abroad, said Dr Arvind Sharma.

The Minister said that for the first time, rural sports have been included in the fair. The two theme states are Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, while BIMSTEC countries are partner nations. Additionally, 51 other countries are participating this year. The Surajkund Mela is playing a crucial role in realizing the vision of a Developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Dr Sharma.