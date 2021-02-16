The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu criminal contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his August 2020 tweets allegedly criticising the judiciary.

The case was registered on a petition by Aastha Khurana, as reported by the Bar and Bench.

Notably, Attorney General KK Venugopal had refused to initiate criminal proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai on the basis of the same complaint about five months earlier.

The petitioner, in the complaint, has referred to two tweets made by Rajdeep in July and August 2020.

While one of the tweets was in connection with the contempt case on lawyer Prashant Bhushan in which he was fined Re 1, the other tweet was about former Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra, Bar and Bench reported.

The petition was filed by Khurana in September 2020 and has only now been registered as a suo motu criminal contempt case.