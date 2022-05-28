Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of six High Court Judges

Supreme Court Collegium in its latest notification recommended the transfer of six High Court Judges.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Supreme Court’s Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana.

The Supreme Court’s Collegium in its notification proposed for transfer/ repatriation of the following Judges.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, has been recommended to be transferred to the Patna High Court.

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, presently Orissa High Court, Judge has been recommended to be transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

Similarly, Justice Subhasis Talapatra, of Tripura High Court, has been recommended to be transferred to the Odisha High Court; whereas, Justice Lanusungkum Jamir of Manipur High Court has been recommended to be transferred to the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has been recommended to be transferred to the Bombay High Court, by the Supreme Court’s Collegium.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has been recommended to be transferred the Delhi High Court, by the Supreme Court’s Collegium.