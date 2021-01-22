The joint platform of Central Trade Unions, independent Federations and Associations today asked the government to acknowledge the wide support the farmers’ agitation had received and accept their demand for the repeal of the three contentious agri laws.

In a statement, the Joint Platform congratulated the farmers on their struggle for more than 54 days around the borders of Delhi, braving cold, rains and inclement weather and also confronting police atrocities in certain areas.

The Joint Platform of CTUs denounced the Central government for its “utterly negative and egoistic approach in the matter of repealing the draconian farm laws, the Electricity Bill (which is not even a law) and also ensuring a legal guarantee for MSP for all crops along with government procurement.”

The Joint Platform said it had condemned the vilification campaign against the struggling farmers and their organisations by the Government branding them as Khalistanis, terrorists etc using media and the Troll Army.

It was heartening that the campaign had no impact at all and everyday more and more people from all over the country are joining the farmers’ stay-in brigades around the borders of Delhi, the Platform said.

“We reiterate our support to the mahapadav programme in state capitals from 23-25 January and then Kisan Parade on 26th January after Republic Day parade is over,” the Joint Platform said.

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent Federations and Associations called upon the working class and their unions countrywide to extend active support to the farmers, while asserting their own demands to scrap the Labour Codes.

The Joint Platform deplored the use of NIA, ED, Income tax department and criminal cases to threaten and intimidate the leadership of the kisan agitation and innocent farmers.

The Joint Platform statement was issued by the Central Trade Unions like INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and the Independent Federations and Associations.