Supertech Twin Towers in Noida to be demolished today

The demolition of the Supertech twin towers is all set to culminate on Sunday at 2.30 pm as two massive towers in Sector 93A will fall for having been built against the rules.

The towers taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by the waterfall implosion technique.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris.

The go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives was given by the Supreme Court.

This debris will take around three months to get cleared after the explosion.

In view of massive demolition taking place for the first time, the expressway will remain closed right before the blast at around 2.15 pm and will be opened half an hour after the blast, soon as the dust settles down. The instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras.

DCP Rajesh S, Traffic expert here along with the police will be monitoring all congestion points.

560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams & NDRF team deployed. Traffic diversion points activated, stated DCP Central Rajesh S.

The police added that the nearby societies have been evacuated and the place is being cordoned off.

The Noida Police Commissionerate on Saturday issued an advisory, on the eve of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city, asking the media personnel to station at the designated place for the media coverage, while also making sure to bring an ID card of the organisation.

The notice issued, stated, “All the media personnel brothers are informed that the twin tower is to be demolished on August 28, 2022, following the earlier advisory by the Noida Traffic Police.”

It further mentioned, “All the media personnel will do parking and media coverage at the designated place. All the journalists will make sure to bring the ID card of their organization with them and for any help contact on the following number.”

Besides, the Police has also shared the contact number of the administration which include ACP Rajnish (8595902521), District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan (9560544878), and the Traffic helpline (9971009001).

The exercise was earlier supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority’s request and extended its date of demolition to August 28.