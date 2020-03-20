The Government on Friday said the one-day cooperation through Sunday’s ‘Janata Curfew’ declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help break the chain of Coronavirus transmission in the country.

As COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the globe Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Briefing the media on the Coronavirus outbreak, Health Ministry Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said since 160 countries have now been infected with the virus, India needs to stop imported cases and transmission within the people, which is possible only through social distancing.

The ministry official further requested people to use the Government’s toll free number 1075, seek information and steer clear of all kinds of misinformation on the novel Coronavirus.

The Government has also stated that there is no shortage of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, on reports that singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus after returning from the UK, had violated the mandatory home quarantine, health ministry sources said punitive action will be taken against her in such a siatuation. They also asserted that there was no question of Kanika Kapoor not being told about the protocol for Coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India now stands at 223 (including 32 foreigners), 4 deaths, one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

A fifth death has also been reported from Rajasthan’s Jaipur where an Italian tourist, who had been reportedly cured of COVID-19 infection, passed away earlier today. However, the Health Ministry has not confirmed the same yet.

Meanwhile, the Government has maintained that there is no evidence of community transmission in the country so far.