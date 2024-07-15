Sumoor village on ancient trade route declared ‘Book Village of Ladakh’

In a landmark event, the Sumoor Village on the ancient trade route between China and Ladakh has been officially declared as the ‘Book Village of Ladakh’.

The launch was done by Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Deputy Chairman Tsering Angchuk, and Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, who inaugurated the first book village of Ladakh on Monday.

This initiative led by the Village Lab Foundation, Ladakh and supported by LAHDC Leh, aims to transform village education through innovative approaches.

The project has successfully installed 16 mini libraries across Sumoor village and developed a dedicated library cum reading centre.

The Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of Rigzen Wangmo, educator and founder of the Village Lab Foundation(VLF), Ladakh.

DC Sukhadeve congratulated the people of Sumoor village for their collaborative work and expressed his commitment to enhancing the project with digital technologies to reach new heights.

The event commenced with a reading session led by Tibetan writer, Tenzin Tsundue, and VLF volunteer, Stanzin Norboo.

The session was followed by vibrant cultural performances and speeches.

Educator and founder of VLF Ladakh, Rigzen Wangmo emphasised that this initiative is the first step towards transforming village education systems using innovative approaches. He also informed that VLF was committed to working for the betterment of children in villages across Ladakh.

Councillor of Tigger constituency, Rigzin Lhundup; SDM Nubra, and the Zonal Education Officer of Nubra were also present on the occasion.