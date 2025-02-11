Sukhu stresses on skill development to boost employment opportunities for youth

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the need for skill development to enhance employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

While chairing a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), he directed it to plan and implement training programmes aligned with market demand to improve employability and support small-scale business start-ups.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will allocate Rs. 25 crore to HPKVN to complete the ongoing construction of eight buildings, with a target for completion by June 2025.

He emphasized the need for their optimum utilization and directed that nearby HPKVN buildings be handed over to the technical education department for training of the youth.

HPKVN has funded the upgradation of equipments across 67 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, benefiting students, said Sukhu, adding that from January 1, 2023 to date, 38,713 youth have been enrolled in various HPKVN schemes and projects. Of these, 38,572 have received training certificates and 8,630 have secured placements, he added.

To enhance efficiency, he directed officers to explore the possibility of transferring HPKVN’s administrative control to the Director of Technical Education.