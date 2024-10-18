Sukhu invites global investors to invest in HP

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over the Ambassadors Meet mid International Kullu Dussehra Festival in Kullu on Friday, extended an invitation to Global investors to invest in the state. Ambassadors of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Brunei, and representatives from Russia and Guyana were present as the guests of honour attending the meet.

In his address, the CM encouraged and emphasized upon investments in tourism, green energy, data storage, food processing, and other sustainable sectors. Welcoming the representatives of the six nations, he said that it was his pleasure to share with all his foreign guests the futuristic vision of the state.

“Our government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and one of the most prosperous states in the country by 2032. Besides, we are committed to transform Himachal into a ‘Green Energy State’ by March 31, 2026 and transformative decisions are being taken to achieve these ambitious targets set,” he stated.

Advertisement

“As tourism plays a pivotal role in driving the state’s economy, we are expanding our tourism sector by offering various facilities and activities. From developing lakes and water bodies to host cruise ships, Shikara rides, motor-boating, jet skiing, and other water sports, we are marching to open the virgin destinations for the visitors. Already renowned for adventure tourism such as river rafting and hosting World Cup Paragliding competitions, Himachal Pradesh aims to attract more global tourists in the state to take pleasure in the State’ unparalleled natural bounty and rich deep-rooted customs and culture”, he said.

Sukhu also underscored Kullu district’s prominence on the global tourism map, drawing visitors from India and abroad with its picturesque landscapes and serene valleys. “Our government is committed to promoting tourism not only in Kullu but throughout the state,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that Kangra has been declared the ‘Tourism Capital’ of HP. Key infrastructure projects including a Rs. 619 crore Zoological Park in Bankhandi is underway to bolster tourism in the region. Additionally, efforts to improve air connectivity through the expansion of Kangra Airport and the construction of heliports in every district were in progress, he added.

Sukhu said that the people of Himachal take pride in their deep-rooted hospitality, guided by the principle of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava,’ meaning hereby that ‘Guests were our Gods.’

He said that the International Kullu Dussehra festival has evolved into a global event, blending religious devotion with cultural exchange. This year cultural troupes from Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Myanmar, Russia, the United States, and Kyrgyzstan, alongside artisans from Thailand and Uzbekistan are performing in the Dussehra Festival.

He said “This auspicious event, brings together 332 local deities from across the Kullu Valley in a rare and vibrant celebration of faith and tradition. It is truly a sight to behold, one that reflects the soul of our community.”