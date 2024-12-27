Sukhu expresses grief over Dr Singh’s demise

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the passing of former Prime Misnister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Dr Singh breathed his last on Thursday at AIIMS in New Delhi. He was 92 years old.

Sukhu paid floral tributes to former PM at his residence in New Delhi on Friday.In his condolence message, the CM said that Dr. Manmohan Singh was a great and visionary leader and his demise is an immense loss to the nation.

He said that Dr. Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for his services and contributions as an economist, politician and Prime Minister.

“During Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure, India made unprecedented progress in various sectors. His policies and programmes helped India gain a new global identity,” said Sukhu.

He further stated that during Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure, policies of economic liberalization were implemented, which boosted foreign investment in the country. He made several historic decisions during his tenure, bringing positive changes in the Indian society and economy, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that under Dr. Manmohan Singh’s leadership, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) was implemented, which proved to be a historic step in providing employment to the poor and marginalized sections of society.

“During Singh’s tenure, the Right to Information Act was passed, ensuring transparency and accountability in government processes. Several important laws were enacted during his tenure, paving way for the nation’s progress,” said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty for peace to the departed soul and eternal rest in his divine abode.