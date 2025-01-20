Such persons should be barred from contesting polls: SC on Tahir Hussain’s plea

The Supreme Court on Monday said that people entering poll fray while in jail should be barred from contesting election as it posted for tomorrow (Tuesday January 21) a plea by AIMIM candidate and 2020 North-East Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain, seeking interim bail for campaigning ahead of Delhi Assembly polls.

Adjourning the hearing for Tuesday due to the paucity of time, a bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, however, remarked: “These days elections are contested from jail … It’s easy to win an election sitting in jail … all such persons should be barred from contesting.”

Advertisement

The strong observation from the bench came as an advocate representing Hussain mentioned the matter which could not be taken up due to the paucity of time. Hussain’s advocate said that this is a genuine case.

Advertisement

Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party councilor, was granted custody parole by the Delhi High Court on January 14 to file his nomination from Mustafabad constituency.

He has challenged the Delhi High Court’s order, which had denied him interim bail to campaign the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

In the High Court, Delhi Police opposed Hussain’s plea for interim bail because of the gravity of allegations, saying he was the main perpetrator of the violence, resulting in the death of several persons.

The High Court had said about 11 FIRs were registered against Hussain in connection with the riots and he was admittedly in custody in a related money laundering case and UAPA case.

Hussain was booked in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

Violence broke out in North-East Delhi on February 24, 2020, leaving 53 dead.