Subsidised helicopter service approved for border area of Mendhar

In a significant development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has accorded approval to a subsidised helicopter service for the people of the border area of Mendhar sector in the Poonch district.

The helicopter route will connect Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar with an additional option of Jammu-Mendhar-Jammu route.

An official communication from the MHA states, “The proposal of the UT of J&K to operate the Subsidised Helicopter services on new route of Jammu-Poonch-Mendhar with additional option of Jammu-Mendhar-Jammu has been examined in consultation with Integrated Finance Division(IFD) and this Department has no objection to the aforementioned route.”

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been advised to claim the subsidy from the MHA within the approved budget allocation.

This decision follows a proposal submitted by Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, J&K, Mohammad Aijaz Asad for connecting the remote area of Mendhar directly with the winter capital Jammu.

In a statement, Aijaz Asad stated that the subsidised helicopter service in Mendhar sector is aimed at enhancing connectivity in remote areas of the region, particularly those facing accessibility challenges.

He emphasised that this development will significantly benefit commuters, especially those residing in remote areas like Poonch and Mendhar. This will also help in emergency evacuation of the patients as and when required.

“Improved air connectivity will contribute to better infrastructure and enhanced travel convenience for residents in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Secretary said that the addition of this new route will significantly enhance connectivity in the remote Mendhar sector, especially during the challenging winter months. Aijaz Asad stated that the Helicopter Service will help connect remote and inaccessible areas, providing quick and efficient transportation for the people of Mendhar.

The Service is especially useful for the Mendhar sector having challenging terrains thereby improving medical emergency access. In future this will also have the potential to boost border tourism.

The subsidised helicopter services are already operational in several parts of the region, including Kishtwar-Sounder-Navapachi-Ishan-Kishtwar, Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch-Jammu, Jammu-Doda-Kishtwar-Jammu, Bandipora-Kanzalwan- Dawar-Niri-Bandipora, and Kupwara-Machil-Tangdhar-Keran-Kupwara.