Submit full Hema Committee report: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to produce the entire Hema Committee report, including the redacted portions, before it in a sealed cover. The court also suo motu impleaded the Kerala State Women’s Commission in the case.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Muustaque and Justice S Manu issued the order on a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the state government to initiate criminal proceedings against those who had committed sexual exploitation and harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry, as established by the Hema Committee.

The bench observed that if the committee discloses any cognisable offence, the necessity of criminal action will be decided by this court. “The state government is currently unable to proceed in this matter because no one has come forward with a complaint. However, the report discloses instances of sexual exploitation and harassment of women. The court needs to address how to protect these vulnerable women and what actions can be taken against the perpetrators. Accordingly, we admit this writ petition and await the government’s stance on this,” the court said.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the state government has a responsibility to prosecute individuals who committed cognisable offences against women in film industry based on the Hema Committee report.

The counsel for the state government submitted that even the government does not have details of witnesses or victims since the report was made confidential by the State Information Commission.