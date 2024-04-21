Subhash Chopra appointed Congress poll panel chief for Delhi

The Congress on Sunday appointed former president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Subhash Chopra chairman of its 18-member Election Management Committee and Co-ordination Committee for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections in Delhi.

“All India Congress Committee (AICC) Delhi In-charge Deepak Babaria, with the approval of the AICC leadership, today announced the appointment of veteran Congress leader and former president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Subhash Chopra, ex-MLA as Chairman of the 18-member Election Management Committee and Co-ordination Committee for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi,” read a statement issued by the party.

Welcoming the move, Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely said Chopra has considerable experience in planning the strategy and roadmap for the parliamentary elections, and his experience would be hugely beneficial in the general elections in Delhi. “We would mount an aggressive campaign to expose the failures of the BJP MPs from Delhi and the BJP government in the past 10 years, and would spare no effort in winning the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that the AAP and Congress announced seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections in several states.

As per the agreement, the AAP would contest four of the seven parliamentary seats of Delhi while Congress would contest three.

Voting in the seven parliamentary seats of Delhi is scheduled to be held on 25th May.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, both the parties drew a blank.