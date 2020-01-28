A group of students protesting against the CAA held a demonstration and raised slogans against the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar during the convocation at the Calcutta University on Tuesday.

As per the reports, students of different colleges forcibly entered the convocation venue Nazrul Mancha and said they won’t allow the governor to attend the programme. They called him a ‘BJP stooge’.

The situation became so tense that the security personnel had to escort Dhankar to the green room.

“We demand the Governor go back. We won’t allow him to attend this programme. He is a BJP stooge. We don’t accept Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens,” a demonstrator who identified himself as a student said.

The protesters were also holding banners and placards. “BJP agent Governor lay your hands off Calcutta University,” a poster said.

The students claimed that they did not support any party and they are here to oppose CAA and NRC only.