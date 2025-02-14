Students of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s Acharyakulam shine in JEE

Acharyakulam, the residential school established by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna honoured its students who achieved remarkable success in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) during a special felicitation ceremony held on Friday.

During the ceremony, Baba Ramdev personally met the students to boost their enthusiasm and taught them the principles of achieving success in life. He also offered them sweets.

He emphasized that persistence and effort always lead to success in some form, and thus, perseverance should become a natural trait. He further stated that those who remain grateful to god, parents, and teachers create new milestones in life.

Acharyakulam’s students performed exceptionally well in the exam, with nine students scoring between 95 per cent and 99.59 per cent and 12 students scoring above 90 per cent. None of the 28 students preparing for the JEE scored below 80 per cent.

The top performer was Aryaman, who set a new record by securing 99.59 per cent marks. Alok, Shubham, Swapnil, Anagh, Jayant, Pratibha, Mahia, and Yuvraj scored above 95 per cent, while Sukrit, Kanishka, and Gautam achieved 90 per cent and above, marking a significant success.

Acharyakulam’s Vice President, Dr Ritambhara Shastri and Principal, Swati Munshi, also extended their best wishes and blessings for the students’ bright future.

The event was graced by the presence of NP Singh, Executive Chairman of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board (BSB), Sunita Poddar, head of Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust in Glasgow, UK, Pradeep, head of Patanjali Career Academy, Swami Arjundev, along with all the Acharyas, staff members, and students.