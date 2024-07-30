Students in Delhi continue to protest over the death of UPSC aspirants

Students in Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar area continued with their protest on Tuesday morning over the death of three UPSC students trapped in a coaching centre’s library flooded with rainwater.

The incident occurred at a UPSC coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday evening after heavy rains.

Speaking to a news agency, Robin, a UPSC aspirant and one of the protestors, demanded compensation for the family of the deceased and disclosure of the exact death.

Advertisement

The foremost among the demands of the students is a compensation of Rs 5 crore.

The students are also insisting on the demand that the authorities should disclose the exact death toll in the incident as a few of their friends, who are eyewitnesses to the incident, are saying that the death toll is more than three.

Another student demanded that attention should be paid to the safety measures in these libraries.

During the ongoing protest, a resident highlighted the risk posed by 440-volt cables hanging out in the locality. He said these wires could lead to a major accident.

Waterlogging in the area is commonplace. This is because sewer lines remain blocked due to their insufficient capacity. The issue of coaching centres in basements run without fire safety clearance was also raised.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited Old Rajinder Nagar and met the protesting students of a coaching centre following the deaths of three aspirants after the basement of the institute got flooded after heavy rains.

The MCD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the executive engineer and assistant engineer of Karol Bagh Zone following the incident.

The dead in the incident have been identified as Shreya Yadav, a native of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana; and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala’s Ernakulam, told DCP Central M Harshavardhan.

The Delhi Police have arrested seven people so far, including the driver of an SUV, in connection with the incident.

The MCD sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh on Sunday for violating building bylaws amid protests by students. Earth movers were used to remove encroachment over drains in Old Rajinder Nagar following student protests.

Notably, the Old Rajender Nagar incident comes days after a UPSC aspirant was electrocuted on a waterlogged Delhi street in Patel Nagar.