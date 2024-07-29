MHA committee to fix responsibility for Rau’s IAS Study Circle tragedy

Following the tragic incident at Rau’s Coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a committee to inquire into the mishap.

According to the MHA, the committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes regarding the matter.

The said committee will have an Additional Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi Government, a Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and a Joint Secretary, MHA as its convener.

The committee will submit its report in 30 days, the MHA added.

This comes in wake of the tragic incident where water flooding into the basement of a coaching centre resulted in death of three civil services aspirants.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

It was on Saturday evening that after heavy rain, waterlogging was caused in the said area of Old Rajinder Nagar, which flooded the basement of a building that also housed a coaching centre.

Meanwhile, MCD has taken action against several coaching centres that were operating, flouting bye-laws.