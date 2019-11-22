The protest of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students against the appointment of a Muslim professor in the Sanskrit department has come to an end on Friday.

However, the students said that they will not attend the classes or take exams.

“We have given ten days’ time to the BHU administration to accept our demands which include shifting Professor Feroz Khan to another faculty. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will revive our agitation on a larger scale,” warned Shubham Tiwari, one of the protestors.

The students of the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan (SVDV) of BHU had been protesting against the appointment of Feroz Khan.

Khan was appointed as an Assistant Professor by the BHU administration which maintained that the appointment was made according to the rules set by University Grants Commission (UGC).

But the protesting students claimed that the non-Hindu professor would not be able to teach ‘karam kand’ (rituals) to the students.

Since then, the varsity has turned into a major spot to grill each other’s religious beliefs by different political parties.