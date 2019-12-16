Lucknow’s Nadwa College on Monday witnessed an intense face-off between the students and the police as the former hurled stones at the cops, who were stopping them from holding a demonstration against Sunday’s violence in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

The students and the police were separated by a closed gate, which the former wanted to be opened to come out on the road for demonstrations.

However, as per updated reports, the situation has been brought under control and the students have dispersed for their classrooms.

“There was stone pelting for about 30 seconds when around 150 people had come out to protest and raise slogans. The situation is normal now. Students are going back to their classrooms,” Superintendent of Police, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nadwa College becomes the latest educational institution to witness clashes between students and cops over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

One more peaceful prostests by students against #CitizenshipBill . These visuals r from Nadwa college, Lucknow.

#CAAProtests#IsupportCAB2019#CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019 PS: they can b identified by the clothes they are wearing. pic.twitter.com/Wmac2BeNpx — GM (@govind_mm) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in various parts of Uttar Pradesh following protests against the new citizenship law.

According to the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Protests erupted across various campuses in the country against police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, who were agitating against the new Citizenship Act.

The protest against Citizenship Act turned violent on Sunday in the evening in southeast Delhi’s Mathura Road after the agitators resorted to arson and police used force practically turning the area into a war zone.

Following police action at Jamia, protests also erupted at Aligarh Muslim University, Hyderabad’s Moulana Azad National Urdu University and Banaras Hindu University.