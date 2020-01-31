Agitating students who were protesting outside the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO after a man fired at anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia Millia Islamia were detained and removed from the area on Friday morning, police said.

A large number of protesters, mostly students, gathered outside the Delhi Police Headquarters on Thursday night to voice their anguish against the attack on a student near the Jamia Millia Islamia during an anti-CAA protest earlier in the day.

The large gathering outside the Delhi Police Headquarters, mostly comprising Jamia students, alleged that the police were hand in glove with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. They also alleged that the police were “mere spectators” when the assailant opened fire on the protesters near Jamia.

The students were protesting since Thursday night against Delhi Police over the incident. The police later closed the road outside the headquarters.

“Due to the demonstration in front of PHQ, the road leading from W point to A point towards Vikas Marg has been closed by local police. Please refrain from using this route,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

A man identified as Rambhakt Gopal was detained by the Delhi Police from Jamia area after he was seen brandishing a gun and firing at people protesting against the CAA near the varsity. He was taken into custody and is being currently interrogated by the city police. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.

As per the witnesses present at the spot, Gopal was seen raising religious slogans before he opened fire with a country-made pistol. He was shouting ‘Deta hu tumhe azadi’ (Let me give you freedom). He then shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and opened fire,” said a protestor.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been pivotal in the anti-CAA protest as it came in news after police action against the protesters.

The passing of the controversial Citizenship Bill has triggered countrywide protests and since it becoming law, citizens especially students have taken to the streets in protest against the legislation.