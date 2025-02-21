Student shot dead in Bihar for not sharing answer sheet

The worsening law and order situation in Bihar witnessed yet another low when a group of boys opened indiscriminate firing at students from another group in Sasaram, Rohtas district, merely on the pretext that a student did not share his answer sheet with the accused during the ongoing matriculation examination.

Two students, Amit and Sanjit, suffered bullet injuries in the firing that took place on Thursday. Amit, who received a bullet injury in the back, succumbed to injury during treatment late Thursday night. Sanjit got a bullet injury in the leg and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Advertisement

Police officials confirmed that one accused has been arrested and a weapon recovered. Police have been conducting raids to arrest other accused. Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

The dispute started on Wednesday when Amit refused to share his answer sheet with the accused student for copying. Irked by his refusal, the accused returned on Thursday with firearms and a group of his friends. They waited outside the examination centre. As soon as Amit came out of the examination hall, the accused students opened fire at him.

The shocking incident immediately sparked outrage and protests from locals demanding justice. The matter escalated further on Friday as family members of the deceased boy and a group of villagers protested on the six-lane GT Road on Friday morning and blocked the highway. They took the body for final rites only after the police officials ensured them of action in the case.

The 10th board exam, which is being conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), commenced on 17 February. It will continue till 25 February. More than 15 lakh students are participating in the examination.