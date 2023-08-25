Stubble to become a source of income for farmers in UP

With the dual objective of reducing the environmental pollution caused by stubble burning during Rabi and Kharif crop seasons and enhancing farmers’ income, the Yogi Government is working to bring a permanent solution by turning stubble into a valuable source of income for the farmers.

The Uttar Pradesh State Bio-Energy Policy 2022 outlined its function, while the process was determined during a recent state Cabinet meeting. It will have many benefits in the near future.

Apart from the units to be set up in every district to process the straw for biodiesel, employment opportunities will be created at the local level for collection, loading, unloading, and transportation.

As far as the market is concerned, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also issued instructions regarding the blending of biodiesel with high-speed diesel. This development is poised to open up a big market for the biodiesel produced. The sooner the Cabinet meeting is implemented, the more the farmers of UP will benefit.

It is noteworthy that the process of production and sale of biodiesel was decided in the cabinet meeting. According to this, permission for production will be given by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Department (UPNEDA). At the local level, the District Magistrate of the concerned district will issue a license regarding the sale.

Prior to this, in 2022, the government also introduced the Bioenergy Policy, which mentions these facts in bold. This policy includes various incentives that will be given to agricultural waste-based Bio CNG, CBG (Compressed Biogas) units. The Chief Minister has already announced that the government will set up such units in every district.

One such plant is also being set up by Indian Oil at Dhuriyapar in Gorakhpur at a cost of about Rs 160 crore and will be operational soon. In this, wheat-paddy straw, paddy husk, sugarcane leaves, and cow dung will be used. Everything will have a fixed rate.

This initiative will establish a market value for crop stubble, providing a valuable economic resource for farmers. The government has already received numerous applications for the establishment of such units.

Additionally, the momentum for these initiatives is expected to increase as a result of the recent clarity that the cabinet’s approval provided. The compost manure that will be available after the production of CNG and CBG will be made available to farmers at cheap rates.