Stronger together: Coast Guard and Assam Rifles enhance operational integration

The 6th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Assam Rifles concluded at the ICG District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala and Mahe), Kochi, on Friday. The discussion focused on enhancing interoperability, sharing of best practices, and increasing cultural exchanges to deepen institutional synergy.

Several key issues were deliberated upon, setting the stage for improved coordination and more cohesive efforts in both security operations and humanitarian missions.

Senior delegates from both forces participated in the annual engagement, reaffirming their shared commitment to bolstering inter-service cooperation and operational integration.

Since their formal affiliation in 2019 in Shillong, the ICG and Assam Rifles have maintained a strong collaborative relationship.

The JWG meeting continues to serve as a crucial forum for both forces to align on operational practices, foster camaraderie, and leverage each other’s resources in training, sports, and adventure activities, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated.