# India

6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | Updated : November 4, 2023 12:05 am

Representational image (Photo: IStock)

Late on Friday night, a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The tremors reverberated as far as Delhi-NCR, although initial assessments by local authorities have not indicated any immediate injuries or substantial damage.

(This is a developing story.)

