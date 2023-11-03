6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Haryana’s Jhajjar: National Center for Seismology
Haryana on Monday was jolted by an earthquake measuring 3.1 on Richter Scale.
The tremors reverberated as far as Delhi-NCR, although initial assessments by local authorities have not indicated any immediate injuries or substantial damage.
Late on Friday night, a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The tremors reverberated as far as Delhi-NCR, although initial assessments by local authorities have not indicated any immediate injuries or substantial damage.
(This is a developing story.)
