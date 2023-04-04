Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that with the enactment of the Haryana Control of stated that, similarly Organised Crime Bill, 2019 (HCOCA), stringent action will be taken against the criminals who commit serious crimes.

Speaking at Sandwa village in Bhiwani, the CM said that the Maharashtra government had enacted the MCOCA law to curb criminals, similarly the Haryana government has also passed the HCOCA in the recent Assembly session.

He said like Uttar Pradesh, properties of criminals involved in the illegal drug business and other heinous crimes are being razed in Haryana.

Haryana Assembly on 7 August passed the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2019 (HCOCA) on the last day of Monsoon Session. The new law will empower the state government with powers to intercept wire, electronic or oral communication to control the menace of organised crime.

Khattar said the introduction of the e-tendering system in Panchayat works was necessary to assure Haryana’s growth by eliminating corruption from its roots. He said a positive atmosphere is being observed among the villagers regarding the e-tendering system.

Meanwhile, the CM today visited Dulheri village in Bhiwani district, which has become a source of inspiration for the Swachhata Abhiyan across the country. He said Dulheri village has done the work of spreading the message of cleanliness in the country, for which the people of the village deserve appreciation.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had also praised the Swachhata Abhiyan of Dulheri village in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Khattar said tractor trolleys will be given in 135 big villages of the state under the Swachhata Abhiyan and the number of safai karamcharis will also be increased as per requirement. He said that other villages should also follow the Swachhata Abhiyan, considering Dulheri as a model.