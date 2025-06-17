Stray dog bites over 50 people in Kerala’s Kannur town

A stray dog chased and bit over 50 people in Kerala’s Kannur town on Tuesday, causing injuries to many. Four of the injured have been admitted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

The attack took place near the new bus stand in Thavakhara. The dog bit everyone that came its way, from pedestrians to commuters at the bus stop. By 11 am, the emergency department of the Kannur district hospital was filled with people with dog bites. The injuries ranged from minor to severe, with some individuals requiring hospitalization. Four of the injured have been shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. It is believed that the injured were bitten by the same dog

After the morning attack, a stray dog attacked three people walking in front of the State Bank of India building in the evening. After the attack, five more people were bitten by the same dog. With this, the number of people bitten by the dog rose to 56. Corporation employees, who are on a hunt, have not been able to catch the violent canine so far.

The incident has raised concerns over the growing population of stray dogs and prompted calls for animal birth control measures. It highlights the ongoing issue of stray dog attacks in Kerala and the need for preventative measures.